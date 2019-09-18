Home

Leola Lamb Wingfield


1926 - 2019
Leola Lamb Wingfield Obituary
Leola Lamb Wingfield 92 of Arkadelphia passed away September 16, 2019. Leola was born on October 8, 1926 in Monette Arkansas to William Tommie and Murl Lewis Lamb. A member of South Fork Baptist Church, Leola enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking and was the ultimate hostess to those who were guest in her home; Leola also enjoyed square dancing and attending Blue Grass Festivals.
Leola is preceded in death by her loving husband of seventy-four years Thomas Wingfield; her parents, two sisters; Gwendola Reynolds and Barbara Hunter. She is survived by her daughters Brenda McDermott of Malvern and Duphna Hobbs of Hot Springs Village, granddaughters; Kristi Henson, & Deana (Shane) Hartsell, grandsons; Darren Fletcher, John Thomas Hobbs, & Jo Paul Hobbs, great-granddaughters, Katelyn Hartsell, & Anna Fletcher, great-grandsons; Dylan Henson, Chase Hartsell, & Tyler Hobbs.
A graveside service will be held at Center Ridge Cemetery in Gurdon at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September19, 2019 with Rev. Elton Gray officiating.
We want to thank her special caregivers and her family at Twin Rivers Health and Rehab. Visit our online guest book at www.ruggleswilcox.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 18, 2019
