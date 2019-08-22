Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Leola R. (Hardin) Whitley


1922 - 2019
Leola R. (Hardin) Whitley Obituary
Leola R. Hardin Whitley, age 97 of Malvern, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born February 26, 1922, in DeRoche Community, to Oma Theodore and Addie Moore Hardin. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and member of Second Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald M. Whitley, Son, Ronnie Whitley, sister, Beatrice Paul, brother, Garvin Hardin.
Survivors include her sons, Jerry Whitley (wife Ann) of Gifford, Rick Whitley (Sharon) of Greenbrier, daughter-in-law, Dixie Whitley of Malvern, sisters, Ovella Elliott and Arcielle Shinn, grandchildren Leann Whitley, Karen Walters (husband Blake), Brent Whitley (wife Michelle), Kevin Whitley (wife Angie), Kyle Whitley (wife Stacy), Matt Whitley, great-grandchildren, Travis, Thomas And Jonathan Trammel, Dusty and Witt Walters, Hayden and Emery Whitley, Hunter McCullough Isaac, Mariah, and Rose Whitley, Jacob Whitley, and Brooklyn Whitley.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 5:00- 7:00 pm at Regency.
Funeral Services will be Sunday, August 25, at 2:00 pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joey McDermott and evBrother Mark Thornton officiating. Burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin, Kyle, Brent, Matt, and Karen Walters, and Leann Whitley. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons and great-granddaughters.
A special thanks from the family to Encore Nurses and staff for all their love and care.
Memorials to the Hickory Grove Cemetery Association, 1104 Old Military Rd Arkadelphia, AR 71923.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 22, 2019
