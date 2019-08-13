Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs
155 Section Line Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
501-525-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for Leola Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leola (Hillman) Stewart


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leola (Hillman) Stewart Obituary
Leola Stewart, age 76, of Malvern passed away August 10, 2019. She was born November 17, 1942 in Lake Village, Arkansas to the late E.O. and Ola (Kellebrew) Hillman.
She is survived by her husband, Buddy Stewart; sister, Jo Thomas; step-daughter, Lisa Stewart Caple (Paul); step-son, Ronnie Stewart; grandchildren, Kacee Caple Cook (Collins), Hannah Caple, Camron Stewart; great grandchildren, Connor Cook, Quinn Cook; numerous nephews and a niece.
Memorials may be made to the (909 W. 2nd Street Little Rock, AR 72201) or CARTI (8901 Carti Way Little Rock, AR 72206).
Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now