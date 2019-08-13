|
Leola Stewart, age 76, of Malvern passed away August 10, 2019. She was born November 17, 1942 in Lake Village, Arkansas to the late E.O. and Ola (Kellebrew) Hillman.
She is survived by her husband, Buddy Stewart; sister, Jo Thomas; step-daughter, Lisa Stewart Caple (Paul); step-son, Ronnie Stewart; grandchildren, Kacee Caple Cook (Collins), Hannah Caple, Camron Stewart; great grandchildren, Connor Cook, Quinn Cook; numerous nephews and a niece.
Memorials may be made to the (909 W. 2nd Street Little Rock, AR 72201) or CARTI (8901 Carti Way Little Rock, AR 72206).
Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2019