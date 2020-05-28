Leonard Ledbetter age 93 of Malvern passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 at his home. He was born April 21, 1927, in the Leau Fraiz Community the son of William and Rosie Eason Ledbetter. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years, member of the HSC Riding Club and First Assembly of God Church. Leonard loved to play horseshoes and just stay busy working.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Rosie Ledbetter, step-mother Katie Ledbetter, siblings, Mabel, Floya, Opal and Rush, half-sisters, Margie Foshee and Faye Davis.
Survivors are his wife of 54 years, Joan McGuire Ledbetter, son, Cass Ledbetter (wife Laura) of Jonesboro, daughter, Haley Jarrett (husband Bryan) of Dallas, TX., grandchildren, Logan Ledbetter (wife Emily) of Brookland, AR., Landon and Maci Ledbetter of Jonesboro, Cadyn, Gavyn, and Addisyn Jarrett of Dallas, and great-grandchildren, Calvin Leonard Ledbetter and one due in December, brother, Jimmie Ledbetter (wife Betty) of Malvern, sister, Thelma Jacobson of Penryn, CA., Half-Brother, Pete Ledbetter (wife Beverly), Half-Sisters, Hazel Hill, Shirley Belford, Mary Morgan, and Ruth Bass, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday May 30, at the Francois Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Bobo and son-in law, Dr. Bryan Jarrett officiating. There will be open air visitation after the services at the cemetery with wearing a mask optional due to Covid-19.
Pallbearers will be Grandson's Logan, Landon, Cadyn and Gavyn, and nephews, Clay Ledbetter and Tim Davis.
A special thanks to Stan and Donna May, Clay and Leca Ledbetter and Kindred Hospice, especially Elizabeth, Shelly and Stephanie.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.