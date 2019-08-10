|
Leonard O. Loy, age 85 of Alexander, Arkansas passed away on August 7, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1933 in Bismarck, Arkansas to Gus Alvin and Maud Wilson Loy. He was a U.S. Army-Air Bourne Veteran, owner and operator of Little Rock Glass and Jacksonville Glass, and was the founding member of Arkansas Glass Association. Leonard loved to travel, and was a member of the Indian Springs Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Mark Allen Loy, Steven Loy, grandson Joshua Allen Loy, brothers Marvin, Junior, Jewell and Carol Loy, and son-in-law Dennis Hanie.
Survivors are his of 65 years wife, Eunice (White) Loy, Daughter Kathey Haynie of Alexander, sister Myrna Loy Garner of Hot Springs, Grandchildren Jason Haynie, Melissa Alfaraj (husband Hussain), Lindsey and Kyle Haynie, Seth and Clint Loy, Courtney Loy, Chase Loy (wife Kameelah), Great-grandchildren Presley, Noah, and Katy Sue Haynie, Iya and Noor Alfaraj, and Ryane, Xavier and Jaylyn Loy, faithful fur companion Spanky, numerous nieces and nephews.
There will not be a formal visitation.
Graveside Services and burial will be Monday August 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Forest Hills Cemetery with Brother Doug Jones officiating.
Pallbearers are Jason and Kyle Haynie, Seth and Chase Loy, Marty Bradley and Hussain Alfaraj.
Honorary pallbearers are Marvin Junior, Jewell, Carrol, Mark, Steve, Josh Loy and Dennis Haynie
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 10, 2019