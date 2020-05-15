Leston Roy Saunders
1954 - 2020
Leston Roy Saunders, age 65, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Midway, Arkansas passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born September 19, 1954 in Malvern, Arkansas to Carroll Saunders and Nell Saunders (Rominger). Leston loved to hunt, fish, and he told wonderful stories to everyone he met.
Leston is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors are Son; Jeremiah Saunders of Hot Springs Village, AR., Sisters; Diane Siegel (Mike) of Apex, NC and Donna Jines of Apex, NC., One nephew; Daniel Coburn of Hot Springs, AR, Two nieces; Jennifer Siegel Gonzalez (Daniel) of Cambridge, MA, and Amber Siegel (Kyle) of Apex, NC and his special friend,Terri Stephenson Murray.
There will be no services at this time.
Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. Guest may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
