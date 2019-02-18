Letta Elaine Sykes Fernandez, 64 of Malvern, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on the 9th day of February 2019. She was born in the Jones Clinic in Benton, Arkansas on December 17, 1954 to the late Harold Sykes and Katherine Sheridan Sykes. Letta worked in the Health Care Industry most of her life and enjoyed helping the elderly and disabled. She also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Letta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Danny Fernandez, son, Phillip Hooker, younger sister, Karen Lott and one grandson.

She is survived by her daughters, Mickey Childress of Malvern, Amy Martinica of Florida and Shalara (Joseph) Hopkins of Malvern, 2 step children, 15 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, brothers, Boyd Sykes of Benton and Arlin Sykes of Malvern, sisters, Charlotte (Danny) Marvel of Benton and Kathy (Jim) Crouch of Sheridan and a host of nieces and nephews

Graveside services by Ashby Funeral Home will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Smith New Rosemont Cemetery in Benton, Arkansas. Brother John Bagby and Pastor Greg Ferguson will be officiating.

Visitation with family will be held after the service.

A special thanks to Saline Memorial Hospice and Fresenius Dialysis Center for the awesome love and caring support they gave and showed Letta during her last days of preparing to go to her home in Heaven to be with Christ our Savior.

On line guestbook at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary