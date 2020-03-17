|
Lillian Ovelia Sprague, age 87, of Benton, passed away Friday, March 13 at Heartland Nursing Home in Benton. She was born November 20, 1932 in Hot Springs County, Arkansas. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Bob & Mattie Cotten; husband, Charles Sprague Sr.; son, Charles Sprague Jr.; daughter, Audrey Smith and a granddaughter, Shawna Smith.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Amie McCollum, Jason Sprague and Josh Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Cotten of Nebraska, Loal & Lester Cotten of Benton and three sisters, Betty Sides & Lucy Simmons of Benton and Shirley Gibson of Malvern.
Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Ashby Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairplay Cemetery. Bro. Kenny Mitchell will be officiating.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2020