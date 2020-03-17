Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W. Narroway
Benton, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Sprague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Ovelia Sprague


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Ovelia Sprague Obituary
Lillian Ovelia Sprague, age 87, of Benton, passed away Friday, March 13 at Heartland Nursing Home in Benton.  She was born November 20, 1932 in Hot Springs County, Arkansas.  Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Bob & Mattie Cotten; husband, Charles Sprague Sr.; son, Charles Sprague Jr.; daughter, Audrey Smith and a granddaughter, Shawna Smith.
 
She is survived by three grandchildren, Amie McCollum, Jason Sprague and Josh Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Cotten of Nebraska, Loal & Lester Cotten of Benton and three sisters, Betty Sides & Lucy Simmons of Benton and Shirley Gibson of Malvern.
 
Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Ashby Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m.  Burial will follow at Fairplay Cemetery.  Bro. Kenny Mitchell will be officiating.
 
On-line guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -