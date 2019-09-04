|
Linda Allen Ross, 81, of Little Rock passed away on August 31, 2019. She was born in Donaldson, AR, on September 7, 1937, to James Walter Day and Annie (Krueger) Day. She is survived by her son, Brooks Allen (Kathy) of Maumelle, AR; step-son, Richmond Ross (Sarah) of Nashville, TN; grandchildren: Kate Bilheimer (Christian) of Rogers, AR; Patrick Erwin (Sarah) of Maumelle, AR; Mary Grace Rainey (Cody) of Maumelle; Davis Allen of Des Moines, IA, and Richmond and Heuer Ross of Nashville, TN. Linda also had three great grandchildren: Arden, John Stephen, and Michal Beth. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Porter Ross, her parents, her daughter, Mendy Allen, great grandson, Charlie Erwin, and four half-sisters.
Linda was a graduate of Malvern High School class of 1955 and then attended Ouachita Baptist where she graduated in 1959. After graduation from Ouachita, she began doing work for the Baptist Student Union during which time she met her first husband, Dr. D.B. Allen. Linda and D.B. married in December 1962 and with the exception of brief stints at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and one year in Texarkana, they made their lives and home in Little Rock. They had two children, Brooks and Mendy.
Linda was a devoted wife and homemaker until she began her professional career in 1985. Her career consisted of a seven-year stint with Discover Card Financial Services that led her to move to both St. Louis and Chicago. She decided to come back to Little Rock in 1992 to be close to family and enjoyed a lengthy real estate career working for Coldwell Banker Rector Phillips Morse.
She met her second husband, William "Bill" Ross, after she moved back to Little Rock and they were married in 1994. Bill and Linda enjoyed nearly 25 years of marriage together. They both developed careers at CBRPM and were active members at Second Presbyterian Church where they loved the church home and the relationships that they found there.
Linda loved life. She had an enthusiasm and a zeal for life that was contagious. She cared deeply for others and had a special place in her heart for those who were facing trials of many kinds. She loved all the members of her family passionately and, outside of them, her greatest treasure was her friendships. She was as active in as many organizations as she could be because, at her core, she had a heart to serve.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church on 600 Pleasant Valley Drive in Little Rock with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Charlie's Hands and Feet, a non-profit started by Linda's grandson, Patrick, and his wife, Sarah, after they lost their first child, Charlie, at 30 weeks. This organization's website is www.charlieshandsandfeet.com. Additionally, memorial gifts may be made to Second Presbyterian Church or to Ouachita Baptist University.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 4, 2019