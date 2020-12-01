Linda Ann Ford Orr, age 84, of Malvern passed away Friday, November 27th, 2020, at the Encore Healthcare and Rehab. She was born January 13th, 1936, in Benton, AR, the daughter of John Virgil "Trigger" and Zetha Vee Lamb Ford. She was a Malvern High School Graduate where she was elected campus sweetheart two years in a row. In addition to her role as a wife and mother, she attended Henderson State University, became an artist and worked for the Food Center in the meat department. Her painting ability was extraordinary. Over the years, she completed many dozens of portraits and paintings, primarily of her beloved family members. She also painted a life size mural of Jesus for St. Paul United Methodist Church. Linda was an active member of St. Paul's where she sang in the choir, taught preschool Sunday school for many years, participated in The Emmaus Group, was instrumental in developing the bell choir, and performed with the Sounds of Silence sign-language group. She loved to fish and was a member of the Lady Anglers. She also loved to deer hunt and loved telling stories about her hunting and fishing adventures. Her personality was larger than life and her storytelling was legendary. When her sons were young she enjoyed making stage sets for school and church plays and was a Cub Scout den mother. She also loved to landscape and garden in her yard, and was a caregiver to many after achieving her EMT certificate. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill Orr, and brother, Mike Ford.
Survivors include her sons, John Randall "Randy" Orr (wife Julie) of Little Rock, Ronald Joe "Ronny" Orr (wife Sheryl) of Bismarck, grandchildren, Casey Orr (fiancé Derek Phillips), Logan Orr, Pastor Andrew "Andy" Orr (wife Cassidy "Cassie"), Shelby Orr, Mason Carver (wife Katie), sister Virline Nutt (husband Bro. Vance Nutt), sister-in-law Stephanie Ford Nicholson, nieces Toni, Paula, Gay, Kelsey, Whitney, and nephews Jon, Joseph.
A walk-through visitation will be Friday, December 4th, from 4-8PM at the Regency Funeral Home, with immediate family present from 6-8PM. Social distancing and masks
required. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 5th, at 9AM in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with
Brother Vance Nutt and Pastor Andrew Orr officiating. Burial will follow in
Brush Creek Cemetery, Leola, AR. Pallbearers will be Logan Orr, Andrew Orr,
Shelby Orr, Mason Carver, Derek Phillips, and Lance Howell. Casey Orr will lead
the procession.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Orr (deceased), Don Patrick, Lloyd Thornton, David Brewer, Dr. Larry Brashears, Paul Helberg, Scott Helberg, the entire staff of The Crossing, and the entire staff of Encore Healthcare and Rehab in Malvern.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Peggy Bailey, Linda's caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign guestbook at regencyfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net