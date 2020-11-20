Linda Burks, age 64, of Malvern passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born January 2, 1956, in Hot Springs, to William G. and Violet Ritchey Burks. She was a registered nurse for over 30 years, mainly working at Arkansas Children's Hospital. Linda loved traveling, spending time with friends and spoiling her grandbabies. She was a devoted member of Taylor's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her father, William Gail Burks and her brother, Steven R. Burks.
Survivors include her mother, Violet Burks of Malvern; daughter Hether Embrey (husband, Brian) of Maumelle; sister, Carol Abernathy of Little Rock and Laurie Burks of Grand Prairie, Texas and her grandchildren, Christian and Avery Embrey.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Epilepsy Foundation or Autism Speaks.
A virtual memorial service, due to Covid, will be held at a later date. The family will post when the memorial will be able to be viewed.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.