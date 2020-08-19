Linda Delorise Jimerson - Carthage, Arkansas

Mrs. Linda Delorise Jimerson transitioned to her heavenly Father on August 17, 2020. Linda was born on June 27, 1953 to George Watson and Catherine Watson-Gamble in Dierks, Arkansas. Linda graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southern Arkansas University. She dedicated her life to God under the leadership of the late Pastor Nathaniel Marks in the mid-1970s (Powerhouse Church of God in Christ) where she became a faithful and enthusiastic youth leader.

In 1979 Linda met her husband of 40 years, Vernon Jimerson and to this union, five children were born. Linda became a member of Marks Memorial Church of God in Christ in 1980. During her time at Marks Memorial, Linda faithfully served as a first lady, lay member, Sunday School teacher, and trustee.

The late Elder Nathaniel Marks once told Linda that she would be the "mother of many children." Besides her own, Mrs. Jimerson embraced her calling to teach as an extension of her motherhood. Although she taught different grade levels, her favorite was 1st grade where she was able to pass on her love of reading to future generations. After Carthage school closed, Mrs. Jimerson continued her career at the Malvern School District where she was honored as Teacher of the Year in 2009. She retired from the district in 2016.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents – Catherine Watson Gamble & George Watson, brother George Edward Watson, sisters Ella Bea Watson, Debra James, and Mary Louise Wright.

Linda leaves to fondly cherish her memories her husband of 40 years Vernon Jimerson, five children Marian, Matthew, Benjamin, Bethany, and Sarah; one granddaughter Rynn; two sisters Ruthie (David) Mixon and Ocie (Raymond) Newton; close friends Mother Sallie Carter and Mrs. Jacqueline Henson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family whom she loved dearly.

The public walk-through visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 PM at Christian Way Funeral Home Chapel - 3705 W. 6th Avenue, Pine Bluff. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Trinity COGIC - 800 S. Catalpa Street, Pine Bluff.

In adherence to the CDC guidelines, everyone will be required to wear a mask and to comply with social distancing to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19. Services entrusted to Christian Way Funeral Home.

