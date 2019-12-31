Home

Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Linda Fay (Mauldin) Grant Ayers


1957 - 2019
Linda Fay (Mauldin) Grant Ayers Obituary
Linda Fay Mauldin Grant Ayers, age 62, of Malvern, Arkansas, answered God's call on December 24, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1957 in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Rosie Mauldin and Corinth Toles
Linda Fay is preceded in death by her aforementioned parents, both husbands, daughter, Olivia Grant and sister Wanda Esters.
Linda Fay will forever be loved and missed by her son, Dominic Grant and his wife, Dottie of Malvern; two brothers, Jerry Mauldin (Ora) of Bryant, Arkansas, William Williams of Benton; two sisters, Rosie Mary Mauldin and Charlotte Mauldin both of Benton; seven grandchildren: Beautiful Grant, Heaven Grant, Elijah Grant, Tiana Grant, Elisha Grant, Josiah Grant, Isaih Grant and a host of other relatives and friends.
Linda's Celebration of Life service will be at 12:00pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, Benton, Arkansas. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Woodland cemetery in Benton. A visitation will be held in Malvern, on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00pm and also on Tuesday, December 31st from 11:00am - 11:45am, at the church.
Brandon's Mortuary is entrusted with professional services. An online guestbook is available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2019
