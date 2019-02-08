Linda Frances Baker age 69 of Malvern, passed away Wednesday, February 06, 2019. She was born January 05, 1950, in Malvern to Elmer Herman Baker and Alta Mae Scott­ Baker-Lewis. She was a member of the Malvern High School Graduating Class of 1969, The Mighty Leopards. She was a lifelong member of Cooper Assembly of God Church, in Malvern. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Linda was an avid reader, and had a great interest in History, Local, Arkansas, US, and World History and could quote every state and its capital along with each president. She enjoyed nature, music and watching Inspirational TV Shows. She frequently enjoyed listening to church groups and gospel music groups during her lifetime. She knew God's word and could give you chapter and Verse. She also could give page numbers of Songs in the church hymnal. She had a Fantastic Memory. Linda loved animals of all kinds but was partial to dogs and cats. She loved her Classmates from the Malvern High School Class of 1969 and was always excited to attend any and all events of the class. She was faithful to and loved her Church and Church Family at Cooper Assembly of God.

Linda is survived by her Uncle Ike (Louise) Scott of Magnet Cove, 4 Special cousins; Charlotte Scott of Magnet Cove, Jimmy Scott of Artesia, New Mexico, Ola and Carl Robbins of Malvern and Paul Adcox of Malvern along with a Host of Other Cousins she loved Dearly.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Atkinson Chapel with Jason Franklin & Mark Ohms Officiating.

Burial at Cooper Cemetery, Malvern, Arkansas.

Pallbearers are James Cranford, Kenny Cranford, Jim Dyer, Eddie Hewitt, Dean Jones and Glynn O'Neal.

Honorary Pallbearers: The Malvern High School Graduating Class of 1969, The staff of The Crossing, The staff of Encore Nursing and Rehab, Genesis Cancer Center and Arkansas Hospice.

Memorial Donations may be made to Cooper Assembly of God.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary