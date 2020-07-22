Linda Gale Morgan, 71, of Malvern, Arkansas, departed this life July 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born October 20, 1948, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She was a 1966 graduate of Malvern High School and attended Henderson State University.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sowell and Frank and Kathleen Batchelor and daughter, Iranna Edwards.
Linda leaves behind her soulmate of 35 years, Fred Morgan; Children: Illana Mortimer, Holly Morgan, and Heather Morgan; Grandchildren: Erik Edwards, Brent Edwards, Greanna Holiman, Marlon Gaines, Hannah West, Daniel Rowsey, and Taft Howard; Great-grandchildren: Connar Stroud, Everleigh Howard, and Will Rowsey; close friends Liz and Floyd Elliott; and many more friends and family.
Linda loved to listen to music, as she would sing loudly and dance like no one was watching, whether at home or out on the town. She loved to vacation and was fortunate enough to be able to travel to many beautiful and entertaining locations. She was also blessed to live in wonderful cities, including Las Vegas and New Orleans, where her love for the Saints was forever sealed into her being. Linda had a deep love and admiration for horses and enjoyed sharing pictures of the beautiful and exotic animal with others through Facebook. She was also very passionate about the Native American culture, connecting to their spirituality and enjoyed many hours researching genealogy. Linda always had an answer to everything, making her children wonder if her mind was an encyclopedia of facts.
Linda loved her family and loved life, and she will be missed by all who knew her. She showed true, unconditional love and took the most precious care of those who were closest to her.
?At Linda's request, there will be no memorial service at this time as her family grieves privately. Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service. Online obituary and guest book at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.