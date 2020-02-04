|
|
Linda Hobbs Henderson age 79, of Malvern passed away January 31, 2020. She was born June 1, 1940 in Hattieville AR to Ray and Mattie Tanner Hobbs. She was married to her best friend Doyle Henderson for 57 years. Linda attended North Malvern Assembly of God where she loved to go and listen to the choir practice before service. She was the bass player in the Cooper Road blue grass band which she and Doyle started several years ago. She enjoyed listening to other bluegrass bands as well. Linda loved clearance sales and thrift store shopping with her sister. In years past, she spent many deer seasons at Star Camp, hunting and visiting with her family and friends. Linda had a love for birds, especially humming birds, she love watching them along with the chipmunks. She also collected wind chimes and loved listening to them while the rest of the family groaned and tried to tune them out. Amidst all of the above, her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Doyle Henderson and son Darrell Wayne Henderson and three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her children; Dennis (Lynn) Henderson and Tammy Reep all of Malvern, sister; Lorene Stone of Malvern and Lenora (Junior) George of Donaldson, grandchildren; Chris Henderson, Crystal (Bubba) Brown, Kari Reep, Dustin Whitmore, James Henderson, Candice Henderson, Brandi Henderson, great grandchildren; Preston Henderson, Jackson Henderson, Harmony Henderson, Nathan Brown, Ryan Brown and Greyson May.
Visitation will be held Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Services Wednesday February 5, 2020, 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Pennington officiating. Pallbearers will be Danny Joe Hedges, Steve Hobbs, Joe Hobbs, Danny Hobbs, Doug Morin, Steve Gentry, Dennis Gentry, J.R. Ross and Brian George. Burial will follow in Rockport Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 4, 2020