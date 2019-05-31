Linda Robinson Fuesling Sutherlund Kuntz, age 71 of Hot Springs, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs. She was born on October 11, 1947 in Hot Spring County to the late Homer C. Robinson and Sophia A Hendrix Robinson. Reared and educated in Malvern, she was a homemaker and attended North Malvern Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Kuntz, to whom she was married on November 7, 2016; by two daughters, Amber Sims (Anthony) of Benton and Lora Burton (Ray) of Hot Spring County; two sons, Bryan Fuesling of Hot Spring County and Robert Peoples (Debbie); a sister, Joy Wright of Malvern; two sisters-in-law, Lena McClung and Mae Robinson, both of Malvern; 10 grandchildren, David Abbott (Charity), Adam Franklin (Tonya) Jeremy Abbott (Jessica Perkins), Colton Abbott, Della Sims Guest (Steven) James Wesley Hansen (Maleigh), Cambrin Name (Justin), Caleb Fuesling, Blaine Fuesling, and Sophia Fuesling; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Linda was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Jim Sutherlund, three brothers, Paul, Winfred, and Walton Robinson; two sisters, Mary Wilson and Jean Porter; two great-grandchildren, Brandon Abbott and an angel baby; and two brothers-in-law, Glen McClung and Delmus Wright.

Her funeral will be at two o'clock Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019 in the sanctuary of North Malvern Assembly of God Church with Brothers Keith Pennington, Roger Wall, Randall Abbott, and Paul Grigsby officiating. Interment will follow in Big Creek Cemetery.

A visitation at the church will begin at one o'clock.

Her grandchildren will be pallbearers.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 1, 2019