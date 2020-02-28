Home

Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Linda L Boyett


1937 - 2020
Linda L Boyett Obituary
Linda L Boyett, 82, of Malvern entered heaven's gates on Friday, February 21, 2020. Linda (or "Lindi" as she was affectionately called by her late husband, Frank) was married for 59 years. Linda was born on June 24, 1937 in Malvern, Arkansas to the deceased Ralph and Bernice Van Dusen. Linda was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. One year, her children wrote in to the "Dillard's Mother of the Year" contest and Linda won! As an exceptional homemaker, Linda was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. For many years leading up to her passing, she collected a large library of cookbooks. She loved to watch food tutorials and cooking channels during her spare time. In addition, she was an avid reader and loved to travel. Linda was a devoted grandmother to her many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Linda is survived by her daughters; Dana Mahoney and husband, Cory from Inman, South Carolina, Vanesa St. Pierre from Malvern, Arkansas, Traci Hill, and husband Gregg from Midlothian, Texas, Diane Hanshaw and husband Brian from Haskell, Arkansas, Cara Little and husband Joe from Barberton, Ohio, her son Drew Boyett from Haskell, Arkansas, and her brother, Guy Van Dusen from San Antonio, Texas.
A private memorial service will be held by family members
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2020
