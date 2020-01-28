Home

Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Linda Ross McDade


1950 - 2020
Linda Ross McDade Obituary
Linda Ross McDade, age 69, passed from this life on January 26, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was born to Troy C. (Pat) and Mary Ross on August 3, 1950 and was a Malvern native. She was a long-time member of E. Mill Church of Christ, an employee of Clem Wholesale, and a special education teacher. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Thomas McDade. She is also survived by one brother; Randall Ross (Karen) and one sister; Paula Jones. Three children; Stephanie McKinley (Keith), Michael Higdon (Paula), and Rebecca Hogue (Kass), ten grandchildren; Joseph McKinley (Angel), Jacey King (Ryan), Angelica Williams (Chris), Ricky Nooner, Patrick Nooner, Gunnar Higdon, Tammy Johnson, Andrew Tucker, Sabra Tucker, Austin Paul, and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern, and services will be held Thursday, January 30, at 10:00am at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jack Avaritt officiating.
Her ashes will be buried at Leau-Frais Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank Arkansas Health Center for the excellent care and compassion they have provided for our mother.
Guests may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 28, 2020
