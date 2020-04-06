Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Schlenker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue Schlenker


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue Schlenker Obituary
Linda Sue Schlenker, 72, of Malvern, Arkansas passed away April 1, 2020. She was born May 18, 1947 in Bauxite, Arkansas to the late Cletus and Sylvia Odessa (Moore) Jones.
Linda loved history and wanted to be an Egyptologist. She had a love of reading which she passed down to her son. Linda had an extensive library and enjoyed the search for new information. Her mother taught her books were her friends, which she also taught her son. He attributes reading books to saving his life. Linda loved her family and her pets.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of fifty years, John Schlenker of Malvern, Arkansas; son, Jeff Schlenker of Malvern; brother, Richard Jones and wife Susie of Benton, Arkansas; niece, Shannon Jackson and husband Josh of Antioch, Arkansas; grand-dogs, Hobo and Goober; numerous cousins; and many more family members and friends who love Linda and will miss her always.
Private graveside service will be held by the family. Friends and family can join online at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 6, 2020 at www.facebook.com/SmithBentonFuneralHome.
Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Benton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -