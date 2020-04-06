|
Linda Sue Schlenker, 72, of Malvern, Arkansas passed away April 1, 2020. She was born May 18, 1947 in Bauxite, Arkansas to the late Cletus and Sylvia Odessa (Moore) Jones.
Linda loved history and wanted to be an Egyptologist. She had a love of reading which she passed down to her son. Linda had an extensive library and enjoyed the search for new information. Her mother taught her books were her friends, which she also taught her son. He attributes reading books to saving his life. Linda loved her family and her pets.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of fifty years, John Schlenker of Malvern, Arkansas; son, Jeff Schlenker of Malvern; brother, Richard Jones and wife Susie of Benton, Arkansas; niece, Shannon Jackson and husband Josh of Antioch, Arkansas; grand-dogs, Hobo and Goober; numerous cousins; and many more family members and friends who love Linda and will miss her always.
Private graveside service will be held by the family. Friends and family can join online at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 6, 2020 at www.facebook.com/SmithBentonFuneralHome.
Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 4, 2020