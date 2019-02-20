Linda Sue Spradlin, of Benton, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 70 years. She is predeceased by her Mother & Father, Helen and J.C. Robertson. She leaves to cherish her memory: two sisters, Donna Fears and Darlene Mosley with husband Steve-her much-loved brother-in-law; her daughter, Susan Patterson with husband Michael; grandchildren, Katherine Clements & Andrew Patterson; niece, Jennifer Efird & husband Jeff; two nephews, Jason Efird & wife Mindy and Troy Efird & wife Shandy; a host of great nieces/nephews, cousins and many friends who loved her.

Linda was a devoted and selfless caregiver, touching untold lives with her kindness.

She loved watching and feeding the birds and squirrels, enjoying the ever-changing view out her window with her little dog Cricket always by her side.

During her battle with ALS and until the day she died, Linda kept her spunkiness & her sprits amazingly high & never lost her strong faith in God; becoming an inspiration to every life she touched, new & old friends alike.

All are invited to a casual "Celebration of Linda's Life," on Saturday, February 23, from 1pm to 4pm (drop-in) at the Mosley home, 5538 Kentucky Rd., Benton, AR 72019. We will pause at 2pm for a few brief words about Linda and to hear a couple of her favorite songs.

Special thanks to Erica and Linda (Hospice), Cris (ALS), Laura and Jon (Caregivers).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Linda's Hope" team on the ALS website. Money donated here will be used in our local region for ALS: web.alsa.org/goto/lindaspradlin.

