Chief Lloyd Anderson (Retired), passed away June 2, 2020 at his home. He was born May 29, 1935 in Prattsville to William "Bill" and Ruby Foster Anderson. Lloyd started working for the Malvern Fire Department in 1960 and promoted to Chief in 1982 and retired in 1995. After his retirement he worked for Food Center for 20 years. Lloyd was a United States Army Veteran. He loved to do jig saw puzzles and read. Lloyd was of the Baptist faith. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings: Bill, Gene, J.D., Robert, Chuck, Patricia, and Kathy and his granddaughter Morgan Anderson.
Survivors include his wife Mary Perkins Anderson to whom he Married on February 20, 1961 for 59 years, son: Stephen (Michelle) Anderson of Malvern, daughter: Jan (Stuart) Hart of Tulsa OK, brother: Freddy (Linda) Anderson of Malvern, sisters: Carolyn Helms of Malvern, Mary Harding and Martha (Phillip) Stiles all of Chidester AR, sister-in-law Alice Horne of Branson MO, grandchildren: Dusty (Jennifer) Hart, Dakota (Aspen) Hart, Gregory Anderson and Garrett Anderson and 5 great grandchildren.
A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday June 4, from 4pm to 8pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be there from 6-8pm under the carport to greet people. Due to Covid-19, social distancing is required at all times.
Graveside services will be Friday June 5, 10:00am at Francois Cemetery with Bro. Ricky Meeks officiating. Pallbearers will be the Malvern Fire Department. Also honors will be by the Malvern Fire Department Honor Guard.
In Lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Morgan Anderson Memorial Softball Tournament c/o Tina Carver 1170 Gifford Rd. Malvern AR 72104, or Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Fund, P.O. Box 56470 Little Rock AR 72215.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.