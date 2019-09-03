|
Lodean Reynolds "Dean" Goff, age 85 of Hot Springs, died Friday at her home. She was born in Hattieville, Arkansas on March 11, 1934 to the late Jess W. Reynolds and Opal Lee Duvall Reynolds. Dean lived in Memphis for 65 years, and moved to Hot Springs four years ago to be nearer to her family. She was a member of Haven View Baptist Church in Memphis, and was a retired account supervisor for a catering company. She was the widow of the late J. V. Goff, to whom she was married on May 9, 1950 in Hernando, Mississippi. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Her survivors include her children, Rick Goff (Joni) of Hot Springs, Vic Goff of Memphis, and Peggy Goff of Hot Springs; two sisters, Wanda Byrd and Lotherene Holmes of Malvern; a brother, William Reynolds (Vikki) of Hot Springs; four grandchildren, Chad Goff (Tasha), Dustin Goff (Brittany), Chelsea Goff Hall (David), and Grayson Goff (Logan); and by a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Hall.
Dean was also preceded in death by a brother, James W. Reynolds, and two sisters, Gerline Reynolds and Donna Reynolds Cotham.
Funeral services will be two o'clock Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Hot Springs, with Dr. John McCallum officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home, Malvern. A visitation at the church will begin one-thirty.
Pallbearers are: Heath and Bryon Reynolds, Wes Goff, David Hall, J. R. Szarnek, and Homer Lancaster.
A private family committal will follow in Harp Cemetery near Malvern.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation, or to First Baptist Church, Hot Springs.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 3, 2019