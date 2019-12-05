Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
First Assembly of God
Smackover, AR
Lois Jean (Berry) Williams


1935 - 2019
Lois Jean (Berry) Williams Obituary
Lois Jean Berry Williams, age 84, of Malvern, Arkansas formerly of Smackover, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Hot Springs.
She was born May 30, 1935 in Smackover, the daughter of John B. and Julia Hodges Berry. She was a member of North Malvern Assembly of God. She enjoyed playing cards at the Malvern Senior Center.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Claude E. Williams, brother, Wallace Berry, and three sisters, Frances Black, Betty Agee and Nadine Williams.
Survivors include her two sons, Johnnie (Holley) Williams of Fort Worth, Texas and Jimmy (Debby) Williams of Malvern, Arkansas: two grandchildren, James (Melissa) Williams of Kansas City, Kansas and Christopher J. Williams of New York City, New York, and four great-grandchildren Sophie, Jude, Evan, and Elias. Lois also has two brothers, John (Udell) Berry and James (Betty) Berry both of El Dorado, Arkansas.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 7, at 10:00 am with visitation an hour prior at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Pennington and Rev. Roger Wall officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM at the Smackover Cemetery.
A gathering will be after the service at the First Assembly of God in Smackover.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
