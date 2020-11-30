1/1
Lonia Ruth Henson
1927 - 2020
Lonia Ruth Henson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020.  At the time of her death, she was a resident at Edgewood Health and Rehab in Springdale, Arkansas.  Before her time in Springdale, Ruth was a longtime resident of Malvern, Arkansas.  She was a proud member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church for many years and cherished the congregation, particularly the late Reverend Dooley Fowler and his wife Janet. 
Born on June 12, 1927, in Hazen, Arkansas, Ruth was the youngest daughter of the late Charlie and Beulah Campbell.  Her husband, Wilburn R. Henson, preceded her in death, as did her sisters Thelma Trice, Mildred Rogers and Ann Martin.   She is survived by her nieces, Ann Johnson (Weldon) of Texarkana, Carol Jo Lambert (Tony) of Stuttgart and Margaret Trice of Fayetteville; nephews, Edward Trice (Judy) of Georgetown, Texas and Gene Rogers of Hazen and numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Those fortunate enough to know Ruth will remember how she enjoyed her career in banking and how talented she was as a seamstress and quilter.  She was generous with her family and loved opportunities to visit with them, she was always up for a fun adventure with a friend, and she relished getting a good deal at a yard sale.  She was famous for giving something away, then wanting it back and negotiating a trade for its return.   
Ruth's life will be celebrated at Ouachita Cemetery during a graveside service on Monday, November 30 at 1:00 PM. 
Arrangements are under the direction of Regency Funeral Home, Malvern, Arkansas.  Memorials may be sent to Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Malvern. 
Those wishing to share a memory may sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com.  

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
