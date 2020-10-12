Lonnie Thomas Buie of Poyen, Arkansas was born May 1, 1934 in Prattsville, Arkansas, the son of the late Thomas Monroe Buie and Mary Pearl Stuckey Buie. He was a member of Poyen Missionary Baptist Church in Poyen and had retired from Arkansas Face Veneer as Supervisor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Mr. Buie passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Benton at the age of 86.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Buie; brothers, Curtis Buie, Cletus Buie, Clayton Buie, Charles Buie, and Billy Joe Buie; sisters, Odessa Robbins, Eunice Earnest, Lavoie Shoptaw and Addie Mae Earnest and grandchild, Courtney Webb.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Alice Bean Webb Buie of Poyen; sons, Randy and wife Phyllis Buie of Prattsville, Lester and wife, Tammy Webb of Poyen; daughters, Sherry and husband, Bud Hill of Prattsville, Penny and husband, Paul Fitzgerald of Poyen; sister-in-law, Marie Buie of Prattsville; grandchildren, Brant and Mandy Hill, Blake Hill, Heather and Jeremiah Kindy, Chase and Jill Buie, Autumn and Brandon Henry, Kristin and Rob Daniel, Corey Webb; great grandchildren, Cody Pettus, Cameron Hill, Hunter Hill, Braxton Hill, Colson Kindy, Hudson Kindy, Grayson Henry, Addison Henry, Bryce Daniel, Charlotte Daniel, Spencer Webb and Kyra Webb and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be 2:30 P.M. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville with Bro. Bobby Goodnight and Bro. Jace Roberts officiating.
Pallbearers are Corey Webb, Brant Hill, Blake Hill, Jeremiah Kindy, Chase Buie. Gary Shoptaw and Dion Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poyen Missionary Baptist Church, Building Fund, c/o Carolyn Walker, 40 Walker Lane, Poyen, Arkansas 72128
Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (8970 942-1306. www.memorialgardenssheridan.com