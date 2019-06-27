Lorettia Cole, age 80 of Malvern passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born July 27, 1938, in Tyler, Texas to the late Aaron Doc and Patsy C. Wood Johnson. She was retired from Amaco Foam, and had worked in the Hot Spring County Assessor Office. Lorettia was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge, and of the Southern Baptist faith. She loved to travel and going to Casinos.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Deborah Lynette Cole Hughes, husbands Elvin Braasch, and James Albert Cole.

Survivors include her children, Robert Braasch (wife Tammy), Kelly Braasch Cole Jones, Jamie Cole Montgomery all of Malvern, sister June Gibson (husband Gerald) of Spring, TX., grandchildren, Beth Robinson, Brooke Braasch, Shea Plemmons, Krystal Burks, David Burks, Robert Burks, Wayne Griffith, Aaron Meyer, Michael Hughes Kayla Hughes, great-grandchildren, Haley Cazort, Anna Robinson, Dalton Meyer, Kaileigh Meyer, Justin Meyer, Bella Songer, Skylie Songer, T.J Robinson and Brianna Robinson and one due in October, and numerous nieces and nephews, Brother-in-law Adolph E. Little, Jr., of Trinity, TX.

Visitation will be Friday June 28, 5:00- 7:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be Saturday June 29, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers Pete Eifert, Kevin Hunt and Alex Skinner officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robert Little, Tim Robinson, Robert Burks, David Burks, Mike Skinner, T.J. Robinson and Wayne Griffith.

A Special Thanks to the CHI St. Vincent-Hot Springs, Arkansas Hospice, Dr. Webb, nurses and staff.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.