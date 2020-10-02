Louella "Nana" Canada, age 87, of Malvern passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born September 13, 1933, in Midway, the daughter of the late Ervin and Hattie Treadway Pilcher. Louella was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. In 2018, she was chosen to be Mrs. Encore. She loved to play bingo, work in the garden, crotchet and do arts and crafts. Louella also loved her "girls get away" to Sonic for a milkshake. Her first love was her family. At the end of every phone call she would tell you she loved you. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, whom she married on July 5, 1954, Kenneth Canada; son-in-law, John Lytle and her sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Raymond Chancellor.
Left to cherish her memory, daughters, Melba Lytle of Malvern and Diane James (Herbert) of Malvern; sister, Betty Smoke of Russellville; grandchildren, Chris James and Ashley Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Brianna James, Christopher Ty James and Grace Marie James and great-great grandchildren, Bently James, Weston James, Easton James and Oakley James.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 3 from 4:00-6:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held Sunday, October 4 at 2:00pm at Neighbors Cemetery with Brother Wesley Howard and Brother Donis Smead officiating. Pallbearers will be Landon Chancellor, Brian Chancellor, Ty James and Jerry Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris James, Herbert James, Dr. Ray Bollen and Justin Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or the HSC Animal Rescue.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.