Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Hot Springs
From Malvern Office P. O. Box 20499
Hot Springs, AR 71913
(501) 623-1223
For more information about
Louis Turner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis David Turner


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis David Turner Obituary
Louis David Turner was born in Malvern, Arkansas on July 3, 1958, to the late Charles Earl Turner and Lois Collins Turner. He completed his journey while at Baptist Medical Center Hospital in Malvern, on June 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his afore-mentioned parents; brothers: Floyd Earl Turner, Bobby Ray Turner and a sister, Sandra Hudson.
Louis will be missed and remembered by his loving wife, Sharon and sons, Bryson and Spencer all of Malvern; sisters: Shelia Smith (Ricky) of Cordova, TN and Kathy Tatum of Cleveland, OH; brothers-in-law, Glynn (Rhonda) Lambert, Lloyd (Linda) Lambert, James F. (Flora)Lambert, Jerry Lambert, Dwight (Faye) Lambert, Mark Lambert, Clark (Trinnie) Lambert, Raymond Lambert; sisters-in-law: Marge Goldsmith, Jan Lambert and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Louis at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 522 S. Banks Street, Malvern. Burial will be at Perla Cemetery, Malvern. Online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now