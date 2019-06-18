|
|
Louis David Turner was born in Malvern, Arkansas on July 3, 1958, to the late Charles Earl Turner and Lois Collins Turner. He completed his journey while at Baptist Medical Center Hospital in Malvern, on June 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his afore-mentioned parents; brothers: Floyd Earl Turner, Bobby Ray Turner and a sister, Sandra Hudson.
Louis will be missed and remembered by his loving wife, Sharon and sons, Bryson and Spencer all of Malvern; sisters: Shelia Smith (Ricky) of Cordova, TN and Kathy Tatum of Cleveland, OH; brothers-in-law, Glynn (Rhonda) Lambert, Lloyd (Linda) Lambert, James F. (Flora)Lambert, Jerry Lambert, Dwight (Faye) Lambert, Mark Lambert, Clark (Trinnie) Lambert, Raymond Lambert; sisters-in-law: Marge Goldsmith, Jan Lambert and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Louis at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 522 S. Banks Street, Malvern. Burial will be at Perla Cemetery, Malvern. Online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 18, 2019