Lowell Dean Swearingen


1951 - 2019
Lowell Dean Swearingen Obituary
Lowell Dean Swearingen, age 68, of Hot Springs, AR, passed away on December 29, 2019, in his home surrounded by family.  He was born on April 11, 1951, raised in Malvern, AR. 

He graduated from Malvern High School in 1969.  He worked in the family business, 'The Leader Store' in downtown Malvern, which his parents' ran for 35+ years.  Then he continued on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Henderson State University, followed by a Master's Degree in Social Work from UALR.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Pauline (Robertson) Swearingen and his sister, Sue Shumaker.


Lowell is survived by his wife, Darci Swearingen, his four children and in-laws, Jennifer and Bryan Campbell, Bryan and Amy Swearingen, Lauren and Tory Hardin, Daniel and Blake Swearingen, and six grandchildren, Brendan and Colin Campbell, Tyler and Caleb Swearingen, Cora and Eleanor Swearingen, and two stepsons, Jacob and Dalton Bryan.

Lowell was a talented guitar player who incorporated his passion for music into everything; from guitar group therapy sessions, bringing joy to many clients, to waking his children up to the sounds of him loudly playing and singing, "Day-O, Daaayy-O, Daylight come and it's time to wake up!"

Please join us in celebrating Lowell's life on Saturday, January 25th at 3pm at Southwood Estates Clubhouse, 128 Amy Drive, Hot Springs, AR 71913.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 23, 2020
