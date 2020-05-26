Lowell Leonard Price
Lowell Leonard Price, 83, departed this life peacefully May 14, 2020, after suffering many years of pain. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joy Price; son, Ted Price and wife Kathy; daughter, Linda Pearson and husband Tim; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
 
After serving 21 years in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, Lowell pursued a career in nursing. He worked as Director of Surgery in Shreveport, Louisiana, Hot Springs, Arkansas, Enid, Oklahoma, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and Malvern, Arkansas.
 
Lowell loved outdoor sports, fishing, and especially duck hunting. He carved duck decoys and gave many to Ducks Unlimited and friends.
 
His love for the Lord inspired him to teach, serve as a church elder, and work with prison inmates during his lifetime. He was a member of the North Main Church of Christ in Malvern, Arkansas.
 
Lowell will be missed by all who loved him, but we leave him in the hands of a loving God, who gives peace to His children.
 
"Goodbye My Love"
 
Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs
155 Section Line Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
501-525-0055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Debra Norris
May 23, 2020
I want to give a shout out to my daddys hospice nurse, Sharon, with ARKANSAS HOSPICE, the awesome company I also work for. You were an angel on this earth, Sharon, when we needed one to show up quickly. Thank you for your precious spirit and compassion for my daddy and our whole family. We will forever be grateful and never forget you. Love you!
Linda Pearson
Daughter
May 23, 2020
The Final Salute

Brothers and Sisters-in-Arms, Military men and women down through the centuries, have traditionally exchanged Hand Salutes as a sign of recognition and as a way to render courtesy and respect one to another.

This Hand Salute is the last that we shall render to Lowell Leonard Price our Brother-in-Arms. To his family it symbolizes the love and respect that we have for Lowell. To Lowell it is rendered as a symbol of honor and gratitude to thank him for the devoted and selfless service he rendered to his country during the Vietnam War while serving in the U.S. Military. Lowell, we commend you for your honorable military service. You are a true patriot, who served with honor and distinction. You upheld the finest qualities of an American patriot warrior: courage, commitment, generosity, sacrifice, love and devotion to family and country. You were a true friend. We bid you a sad farewell. You will be dearly missed from among our ranks. Be at Ease. Rest in Peace.

On behalf of the 881 military veteran Legionnaires of Lowe-McFarlane Post 14 of the American Legion in Shreveport and the 227 veterans of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana, we extend our sympathies and our condolences to Lowell's family and loved ones.

Sean Armstrong, Commander, American Legion Post 14
5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109

Ron Delaney, Commander, VFW Post 4588
1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71112
For the Commanders, Carroll R. Michaud
