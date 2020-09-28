Loyd Bultena, age 90 of Malvern, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Encore Healthcare and Rehab. He was born on November 25, 1929 in Oosternieland, The Netherlands, to the late Barteld Bultena and Pieterke Van Dyken Bultena. Reared and educated in The Netherlands, he and his wife emigrated to the United States in 1953, shortly after their marriage on May 28th of that year, and ultimately became naturalized citizens. Loyd was proud to be an American! Prior to coming to America, Loyd served in Dutch Army. He worked hard to support his growing family: he hauled billets at Caney, was manager of the Cordell/Pennington Minnow Farm at Central, retired from Natural Gas Pipeline company, and worked at the Food Center for many years. A faithful member of First United Methodist Church, he was a member and teacher of the Friendship Sunday School class, and sang in the church choir. Loyd was also very civic-minded and had a volunteer spirit. He sat on the Malvern City Planning Commission, was a long-time member of the Hot Spring County Quorum Court, performing countless marriages in his position as Justice of the Peace, was a member of Civitan, served as Sergeant-at-arms in the General Assembly at the state capitol, and was on the volunteer council and served as board president of the Petty Center. His beloved wife, Tena Brondijk Bultena preceded him in death just over a year ago, on August 10, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Alice and her husband, Alan Overturf of Malvern, Penny Gassman of Diamondhead, and Loyd Bultena, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Little Rock; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willem and Fokke Bultena, and two sisters, Alstje and Pieterke, all of Holland.
Loyd was also preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
A private family graveside service will be held at Rockport Memorial Gardens, officiated by Loyd's grandson, Wade Overturf, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home. A public celebration of his life will be held at First United Methodist Church at a later date.
Memorials are requested to First United Methodist Church or to First Step in Malvern.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.