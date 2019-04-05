Lucille Hughes Baker, age 92, of Rockport, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1926 in New DeRoche to Rueben Mance and Susie (Swaim) Hughes. She was a member of Rockport United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and quilting. If you ever left her home hungry, it was your own fault. More than anything she loved her family and will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 53 years Loyd Ray Baker, daughter Dianne Edwards McPeak, 6 brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter Melba Harvey (Dale) of Antioch, sister Mildred Glover of Arkadelphia, grandchildren Lachell Honeycutt (Ted) of Malvern, Wayne Thomason (Sam) of Rogersville, TN, Susan Williams (Jerry) of Fenter and Jeff Thomason (Chandra) of Gibsonville, NC, great-grandchildren Julie Gray (Tyler), Amber McCrackin (Brian), Tyler Honeycutt, Austin Williams (Bryanna) and Haley Morrell (Daniel), great-great grandchildren Mason Gray, Bennett McCrackin, Canaan Morrell, Lucy Williams, and baby Gray on the way, step grandson Jeremy Edwards, four step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00-11:00 am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with service to follow at 11:00 with Bro Troy Cates and Dr. Shawn Purifoy officiating. Burial at Prairie Bayou Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Austin Williams, Tyler Honeycutt, Ted Honeycutt, Timmy Don Hughes, Jeremy Edwards and Brian McCrackin.

Special thanks to Dr. Purifoy, Nurses and Staff and Arkansas Hospice Team.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2019