Lucille Waite McMahan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Waite McMahan age 86, of Friendship, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home.  She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of sixty-nine years, James "Jim" McMahan on March 10, 2020.
Survivors are two sons, Phil (Shelia) McMahan and Steve (Teresa) McMahan all of Friendship; four grandchildren, Jessica McMahan, Holly (Grant) Davis, Amanda (Justin) Hine and Josh (Misty) McMahan; five great-grandchildren, Payton and Jackson Manning, Zakk and Anna Davis and Emma Hine; and one sister, Eileen Watson of Arkadelphia; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.
Graveside service will be 4:00 PM Thursday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Bro. Kirk Gassman and Grant Davis officiating. .
Memorials may be made to New Freedom Baptist Church 418 Olive St. Malvern, AR. 72104 or to Alzheimer's Association 201 Markham Center Dr. Little Rock, AR. 72205.
State of Arkansas COVID directives: face coverings are required, and social distancing will be practiced.
Online register is available at www.ruggleswilcox.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia
517 Clay St.
Arkadelphia, AR 71923
870-246-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved