Lucille Waite McMahan age 86, of Friendship, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of sixty-nine years, James "Jim" McMahan on March 10, 2020.
Survivors are two sons, Phil (Shelia) McMahan and Steve (Teresa) McMahan all of Friendship; four grandchildren, Jessica McMahan, Holly (Grant) Davis, Amanda (Justin) Hine and Josh (Misty) McMahan; five great-grandchildren, Payton and Jackson Manning, Zakk and Anna Davis and Emma Hine; and one sister, Eileen Watson of Arkadelphia; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.
Graveside service will be 4:00 PM Thursday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Bro. Kirk Gassman and Grant Davis officiating. .
Memorials may be made to New Freedom Baptist Church 418 Olive St. Malvern, AR. 72104 or to Alzheimer's Association 201 Markham Center Dr. Little Rock, AR. 72205.
State of Arkansas COVID directives: face coverings are required, and social distancing will be practiced.
Online register is available at www.ruggleswilcox.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.