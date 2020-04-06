Home

Lydia'Shae Rose Morrison

Lydia'Shae Rose Morrison Obituary
Lydia'Shae Rose Morrison, age 9 days, was escorted by angels to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Little Rock.  She was born on March 21, 2020 to Tabitha Reed and Douglas Shane Morrison, Sr.
 
Other than her parents, she is survived by three brothers, Braxton, Luscious, and Brian Morrison; grandfather, Marcus Scott Reed of Hot Springs; grandmother, Victoria Karen Morrison; great-grandparents, Marcus Chaney Reed and Linda Marlene Reed of Hot Springs; great-grandmother, Lois Decuir of Charleston, South Carolina.
 
Lydia'Shae was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Shane Morrison, Jr.
 
There will be no services.
 
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 4, 2020
