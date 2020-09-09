1/1
Lyle R. Senn
1940 - 2020
Lyle R. Senn, 80, of Malvern died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born March 31, 1940 in Santa Rosa, California to Floyd and Alice Senn. He married Linda Vaughn on November 30, 1958.

He worked in the logging business buying and selling timber and then became owner/ operator of Lyle Senn Trucking. He was a member of First Assembly of God in Malvern.

He was predeceased by his wife; Linda, parents; Floyd Senn and Clyde and Alice Price, Jr., His sister; Irene Butcher, all of Rosa, California, His brother; Larry Senn of Benton, His mother-in-law and father-in-law; Orbie and Oda Jester Vaughn.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law; Troy and Lisa Senn of Malvern, grandsons; Toby and Brittany Senn of Magnet Cove and Tyler and Allison Senn of Prairie Grove AR, Great grandsons; Easton Senn of Magnet Cove and Zane Senn of Prairie Grove, AR, Brother Virgil and Carol Senn of Santa Rosa, California, Sister-in-law Celestine Senn of Benton, Ar; Brother-in-law; Jim Brown of Angola, Indiana and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside will be held in Glenwood, AR at Mount Tabor Cemetery at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 12,2020. Rev. Jimmy Bobo, Pastor of First Assembly of God in Malvern and Rev. Tony Burrow, Pastor of Faith Chapel in Texarkana, AR will be officiating. Special Thanks to Dr, Kazakevicius and nurses, Dr. McCrary and Davita Dialysis Center Staff.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern, AR. Guest may register at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mount Tabor Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
