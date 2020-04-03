|
|
Mable B. Johnson, age 93 of Malvern, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Arbor Oaks Health and Rehab. She was born on January 13, 1927 in Sweetwater, Oklahoma to the late Clifford Mandrell and Frances Nelson Mandrell. Reared and educated in Oklahoma, she had been a resident of Malvern since 1970. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she attended the Ruth Sunday School class, and sang with the Silver Bells. Mable served her community by delivering meals on wheels. She enjoyed travelling, keeping up with and supporting her family, and was fond of sewing and crocheting. Mable was the widow of the late George Johnson, to whom she was married on February 9, 1946 in Sayre, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Her survivors include her children, Donna and her husband Dwayne Gidden of Amarillo, Texas, Nancy and her husband Biff Vinson of Little Rock, and Tracy and his wife Elizabeth Johnson of Little Rock; a sister, Penny Mandrell of Amarillo, Texas; seven grandchildren, Tana and Traci Gidden, Tyler Mullins, Taryl Ramirez, Lily and Finley Vinson, III, and Dr. Laura Battle; four great-grandchildren, Brittney Zimmermann, Baylee and Braxten Ramirez, and
Blue Vinson; and two great-great-grandchildren, Brayzlin and Spencer Zimmermann.
Mable was also preceded in death by three siblings.
A Celebration of Life service for Mable will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, 531 South Main Street, Malvern, Arkansas 72104.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2020