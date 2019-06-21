Madison was born on March 3, 1997 to his surviving parents, Florice Phena Fite Dodd and Jerry Lee Dodd, in Columbus, Ohio. He passed away June 18, 2019.

As a child, Madison developed a passion for travel, games and athletics. He loved Blue's Clues, Sponge Bob Square Pants and Mario Brothers. His favorite things to eat were homemade egg rolls, steak, fried chicken and turtle cheesecake. He enjoyed hanging out with his 12 siblings and playing sports, video games and board games.

In high school, he played football and basketball and was a member of the yearbook staff, quiz bowl and chess teams. Madison graduated with highest honors from Glen Rose High School.

He then attended University of Central Arkansas, being awarded several scholarships. Madison finished his degree ahead of schedule and graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and a minor in math. He was four courses from completing his Masters of Computer Science.

Madison began his professional career as an intern at Acxiom, before accepting a full-time position on the Products and Engineering team. In his free time, he enjoyed playing Ultimate Frisbee, streaming video games, spending time with his friends and his cat, Tobias.

Madison was kind and a true friend. He loved his family, friends and home with all his heart.

Madison is survived by 12 siblings: Jody Rena McDaniel (Brent), Dallas, TX; Kimberly Ann Moran (Patrick), Litchfield Park, AZ; Kristy Ellen Dodd, Malvern, AR; Julie Cara McGee (David) El Dorado, AR; Timothy Lee Dodd, Malvern, AR; Andrew Brian Dodd, Springdale, AR; Matthew Jordon Dodd, Malvern, AR; Lindsey Elizabeth Weaver (Todd) Batesville, AR; Allison Alexandra McGhee (Steven) Conway , AR; Daniel "Willie" Dodd, Fayetteville, AR; Casey Morgan Dodd, Conway, AR; and Kathleen Victoria Dodd, Dallas, TX; along with 19 nieces and nephews; uncles, aunts, cousins, great aunts and great uncles. Also, surviving is his grandfather James L. Dodd, Jr. Heavner, OK and grandmother, Mary Lorice Hilborn Fite of Glen Rose, AR. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Juanita Louise Holmes Dodd and grandfather, George Waymon Fite.

Even though you are gone too soon, you will always be in our hearts. You are my sunshine. We love you Madison Bailey Hilborn Holmes Dodd Blue Bus!

A private service will be held. Memorials may be made to the mental health organization of your choice.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 22, 2019