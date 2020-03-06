|
Mandy Malone Browning, 37, of Malvern passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born August 12, 1982, in Longview, Texas the daughter of David and Debbie Bailey Malone. Mandy was an LPN at Presbyterian Village in Little Rock. She enjoyed loved sports, especially football, singing and spending time with her family. Mandy was of the Missionary Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Bailey Malone and grandparents, Lecil Bailey, Leon and Dorothy Malone and Wayne Childs.
Left to cherish her memory, father, David Malone (Pam) of Rockport; daughters, Maicey Browning and Claire Davis both of Malvern; step-sons, Bryce Davis and Matthew Davis both of Malvern; step-daughter, Katie Davis of Orlando, Florida; grandmother, Patsy Bailey; step-grandmother, Hannah Childs; brother, Marty Malone (Kim) of Malvern; step-siblings, Christopher McDonald (Whitney), Alisha Doss and Sarah Baker (Rojae); nephew, Markinson Malone; best friend, Robin Sullivent; lifelong friend, Harmony Veitch-McClung and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4 from 10:00-11:00am at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be Wednesday, March 4 at 11:30am at Rockport Cemetery with Brother Ronnie Hardin and Reverend Paul Grigsby officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris McDonald, Chris Bailey, Ryan Fox, Bobby Johnson, Tony Malone and Matthew Keenan. Honorary pallbearers will be the doctors and staff at Presbyterian Village and the staff and nurses at Arkansas Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 4, 2020