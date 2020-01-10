|
Margaret A. Burris, 78, of Malvern passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born December 4, 1941, to the late Clifton Cecil and Effie Marie (Dunkin) Bozeman.
Reared and educated in Malvern, she graduated from Ouachita Tech, where she became an LPN. She worked at the Malvern Hospital until she retired in 1987. Margaret enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting and numerous other crafts. She enjoyed reading a good western and she especially enjoyed reading and studying her bible, as she was a Christian by faith. Married on December 9, 1967, to the late Junior YZ Burris, they made their home in Malvern. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Harold Bozeman and Richard Bozeman; sisters, Deloris Talley, Shirley Young and Earlene Delassio; son, Charles Burris; daughter, Elizabeth Burris; grandson, Ryan Joyner; granddaughter, Brandi Petriek; nieces, WyDena Sutton, Teresa Johnson and Suzen Cooper.
Left to cherish her memory, sister, Marilyn (Gary) Stone; sons, Daniel and Billie Joyner of Leola, David and Tammy Joyner of Giedon, MO and Randy and Trina Burris of Oklahoma City, OK; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 13 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 14 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Scott Efird, Brother Jerry Don Burris and Brother Adam Gooding officiating. Burial will follow at Lower Antioch Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyler Mantooth, Mark Morrissey, Buddy Robbins, Zach Frazier, Tony Frazier and Jacob Dickerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Stone, Gary Stone II, James Korsmo, Brandon McKinney and Micah James.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 11, 2020