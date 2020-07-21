Margaret Kay Ritter, age 77, of Magnet Cove, formerly of Royal, died Friday, July 17, 2020.
She was born on February 15, 1943, in Carthage, the daughter of Carroll Bernard Green and Frances Leona Rogers Green. On August 16, 1958, she married Carl Wayne Ritter, who preceded her in death on February 17, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Roger Green, Claude Green and Fred Green.
Kay attended First Baptist Church, Royal. After the death of her husband, she went back to school to receive her GED, at the age of 63, which Kay and her family were extremely proud of. She retired from the Arkansas Career Training Institute where she worked as an administrative assistant.
She enjoyed traveling, painting, sewing, writing poetry, shopping, flea markets and Facebook, and she was known as Chico's number one customer. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.
Kay is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Dwight and Tonya Ritter of Heber Springs, Nathan and Heather Ritter of Pearcy and Bill Ritter and Melony Martinez of Hot Springs; four daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Ronnie Shelton of Royal, Rhonda and Barry Hammons of Magnet Cove, Carla and Gene Kelley of Royal and Amanda and Peter Maggio of Hope; ten grandchildren, Veronica Hamilton, Catherine Hammons, Tanner Kelley, Kennedi Kelley, Hannah Ritter, Sarah Ritter, Ava Clenney, Ripley Ritter, Cody Ritter and Isabel Ritter; two great-grandchildren, Kaybree Hamilton and River Hamilton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Stephanie Green of Hot Springs and Bob and Edna Warren of Hickory, Mississippi; three sisters, Carolyn Nichols of Berryville, Deloris Ritter of Hot Springs and Marilyn Boyd of Hughes Springs, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday, at the funeral home.
A private service and interment will be held under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.
Pallbearers will be Paul Green, Levi Kelley, Tanner Kelley, Barry Hammons, Peter Maggio and Ronnie Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr, Gagan Sood, Dr, James McCarley, Dr. Steven Matthews and Dr. John Baber.
