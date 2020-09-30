1/1
Margaret "Meg" Kratz
1939 - 2020
Margaret "Meg" Kratz, age 80, of Malvern passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home.  She was born December 4, 1939, in Texarkana, the daughter of the late James Patrick and Pauline McKnight McKeehan.  Margaret worked as a medical transcriptionist for HSC Medical Center and was the co-owner of Malvern Welding Supply.  She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.  She enjoyed doing crosswords, crocheting, reading and going to her grandkids ballgames.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Pat and Kenneth McKeehan.
 
Survivors, husband, of 47 years, Wendell Kratz; son, Kee Kratz and wife Amanda of Glen Rose; grandsons, Riley and Tyler Kratz and numerous nieces and cousins.
 
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 3, at 3:00pm at Harp Cemetery with Brothers Maxie Haynes and Donis Smead officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:30pm at Regency Funeral Home.  Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
OCT
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Harp Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
