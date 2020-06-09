Margaret "Mimi" Lee Cothren age 76 of Malvern passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020. She was born May 11, 1944 to Elmer and Helen Price Gray. Others than her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Edward Gray.
Margaret was a graduate of Malvern High School, and later went to work as a beautician. After a few years, she began to work as a dispatcher and jailer for the HSC Sheriff's office in 1974 and then in June of 1977 for Malvern Police Department where she worked until her retirement in June of 1999.
Margaret met her true love, Bill Cothren, at Mel's Dairy Bar and they were married on June 16, 1969. This year they would have celebrated 52 years of harmonious marriage. Bill and Margaret had two children, J D and Kathy Cothren. Margaret also had two grandchildren, Kailey and Molly Reeves who were the lights of her life.
A few of her favorite activities included: deer hunting, helping her husband with the farm, trips to casinos, in most cases losing her money at slot machines, shopping at flea markets, tending to her extravagant flower beds, any activity involving her granddaughters and most importantly, giving those she loved a hard time.
For those who knew Margaret, it is known that she was an extremely adventurous woman. She love to roller skate and water ski, and she was always known to be doing some adventurous activity even in her older age. She cared deeply for every person in her life and worked to help everyone she had the ability to help. Margaret lived a life full of joy and will be remembered as the beautiful soul that she was.
Margaret is survived by her husband Bill Cothren, her two children JD Cothren and Kathy Reeves, her two grandchildren: Kailey and Molly Reeves, and her siblings:
Richard Gray, Wanda Gray and Harold Gray.
A private family graveside will be held. Visitation will be held Tuesday June 9, from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.
