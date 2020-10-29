On Sunday June 24, 1934, a midwife delivered a baby girl born to Mr. Jimmie James Morgan and Mrs. Missouri Evans Morgan in Malvern, Arkansas. The parents named the baby girl after her maternal grandmother Margaret Elizabeth Morgan. Margaret was the fourth of five children and the first daughter born to this union. She was reared under the watchful eye of her parents and her aunt Mamie Morgan who lived in the home with the family. Margaret was taught the importance of family and loved her parents and siblings dearly.
Margaret professed a steadfast hope in Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Malvern Arkansas. She was life long member and served in the following capacities: Member of the Board of Trustees, Class Leader, President of the Sarah Perry Smith Women's Missionary Society, a Stewardess, and a member of the Kitchen Committee.
Margaret attended the Malvern Colored Schools. Where she excelled as a student. Margaret was twice elected Homecoming Queen, and in the fall of 1952, she entered the newly minted Annie Agnes Wilson High School. In May of 1953, she graduated as a member of the first graduating class of The Annie Agnes Wilson High School.
She was no stranger to hard work. Her parents instilled in her the importance of a good work ethic, and they further taught her that in order to achieve in life you must work for it. These values and principles governed throughout her life. She gainfully found employment with the following entities: Dietary Kitchen Supervisor at Tuggle Elementary School, Curtis Mathis Manufacturing, West Brother Department Store, Gibson Department Store, Bulk Sack, and lastly Dietary Worker at the Senior Adult Center. Though she worked in the public sector she also worked as a seamstress. She was a skilled seamstress and could make anything; this truly was her passion. There was nothing she enjoyed more than going to Hancock's Fabric Store browsing and selecting fabrics for future projects.
Margaret was united in holy matrimony to Alonzo Redic the son of John Davis Redic and Alberta Trotter Redic on September 26, 1953. This marriage would span 49 ½ years. Together they worked and achieved, and God afforded them the opportunity to see many of their dreams and ambitions come into fruition. This union produced one son, Alonzo Redic, Jr.
On Wednesday October 21, 2020, Margaret was summoned home that she might receive her heavenly reward. In her passing she was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents Mr. and Mrs. J. J. Morgan, her husband Mr. Alonzo Redic Sr., her sister Helen Frances Morgan-Flanigan, her brothers Henry Eugene Morgan Sr., Rueben Charles Morgan, and Ivory Morgan, her godmother/aunt Mamie Morgan, her in-laws Mr. and Mrs John D. Redic, her sister-in-laws, Doris M. Mc Clellan-Morgan, Flossie R. Newburn-Morgan, and Annie Bell Redic-Berry, Daisy Redic, her brother in laws Mr. Jimmy L. Flanigan, Lee Andrew D. Redic and Frank J. Berry.
Her memories will forever be clutched, by her son Mr. Alonzo Redic Jr. (Haty), of Malvern, Arkansas, her grandson Reverend Alonzo III (Dr. Gwendolyn) Redic, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, two great-grandchildren Kortni Roberts and Jackson Rauls of Mount Pleasant , South Carolina, her nieces Teresa Morgan-Davis, Donna C. Morgan-Johnson, Debra Morgan-Hill, Gwendolyn F. Morgan-Williams, Dream M. Redic-Young, Barbara L. Redic, Wanda Berry-Eason, Doris Berry-Henry , Remona D. Morgan-Block, Yolanda J. Hughes, April S. Hughes, Lavern Berry-Mitchell, Deborah Berry, her nephews Robert Morgan, Charles S. Morgan, Jimmie J. Morgan, Kenneth L. Redic, Marlon I. Morgan, Reverend Henry E. Morgan Jr., Jonathan W. Morgan, Irving B. Hughes, Al Freddie Berry, Jeffery Redic, and Garrick Berry. Her sister-in-law Mrs. Latora Smith-Morgan of Palmdale, California, best friend/cousin Juanita McClellan-Davie of Little Rock, Arkansas and host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, October 30 from 5:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. Follow COVID guidelines and face mask required.
Home going celebration will be held Saturday, October 31 at 11:00am at the Bank OZK Stage. Please bring your own chair. Follow COVID guidelines and face mask required.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.