Margarett Dell Williams, also known as mama, granny, and big mama, was born April 7, 1935 and went to her home in glory on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Margarett was born to the late Willie Bunn and Ethel ConnaleeStewart, the tenth of eleven children. Margaret attended AM&N in Pine Bluff on her brother's (Joe) GI Bill, she also became a beautician and spent many Saturday's in the kitchen pressing and curling family and friend's hair. She was wed to William Williams. While raising five girls, she also worked and later became an LPN and EMT at Ouachita VoTech. After 25 years of service at Hot Springs County Medical Hospital, she retired.
Margarett confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and attended New Director Baptist Church in Perla.
Margarett, mama, had many sayings that had an impact on our lives. Some of which were "flattery is like perfume, it is meant to be smelled by not swallowed", "you have a mirror at home, so you don't need anyone to tell you how you look", and when my sister (I won't say who) made a "C" on her report card, she said "a "C" is average, anybody can be average".
Margarett loved to sit on the porch and wave. People would stop and neighbors would come and visit, that porch was the proverbial "fence post" for many stories were shared there.
She leaves to mourn her passing, five daughters, Tanya' Porter of Shreveport, Louisiana; Angela Maxfield, of Tyler Texas; Rhea Williams, of Conway, Arkansas; Terri Williams, of Malvern, Arkansas; and Cheriee Williams, of Houston, Texas. One brother, Joe (Rose) Stewart of Austin, TX. Seven grandchildren; Fredrick Williams, Daimon Hogan, Joshua(Yetta) Porter, Nicholas Maxfield, Lauren Bowser, Sean Maxfield, and Tracee Williams. Six great-grandchildren; Lauryn Hogan, Josie Curtis, Silas Maxfield, Everlie (Peaches) Porter, Genevieve (Evie) Maxfield, and Gabriella (Baby Doll) Freeman. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends will also mourn her passing.
Services were held today Wednesday, July 28, 2020 at Perla Gate Cemetery.