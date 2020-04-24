Home

Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
For more information about
Margie Randle
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Perla Cemetery
Malvern, AR
Margie A. Randle


1939 - 2020
Margie A. Randle Obituary
Mrs. Margie A. Randle, age 80 of Malvern, Arkansas, reached eternal peace on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Arbor Oaks Health and Rehabilitation center in Malvern, Arkansas. She was born on July 23, 1939 in Eldorado, Arkansas to the parentage of the late Violet Adams-Winters and D.L Adams.
Margie was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; 8 siblings: Eva Thorn, Evon Hawkins, Imogene Burton, Calvin Adams, Gerald Adams, Leon Adams, Arthur Adams and Bobby Joe Winters.
She will be missed and remembered by her 2 sisters, Vivian Brown Lawson (Eugene), Nona Winters of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. 
There will be a Celebration of Mrs. Randle's life at Perla Cemetery in Malvern at 11:00 am., Saturday, April 25, 2020. A visitation will be held at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern, on Friday, April 24th, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. Mrs. Margie's full obituary is available online at www.brandonsmortuary.com. Brandon's Mortuary is entrusted with professional services.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2020
