Margie Schneller
1933 - 2020
Margie Schneller, age 87, of Bismarck, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
She was born on May 25, 1933 in the Beaton community near Bismarck, the daughter of Wallace Diffie and Nellie Bennett Diffie. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Kenneth Diffie, Gary Diffie, Wanda Lambert and her husband, Bob.
She enjoyed quilting, fishing, gardening and going to yard sales and area convention singings. She loved nature and making fall trips to see the elks in Colorado or along the Buffalo River at Ponca and Boxley.
She is survived by four children and their spouses, Ronnie and Elaine Lambert of Arkadelphia, Donnie and Joan Lambert of Point Cedar, Steve and Tammy Lambert of Bryant and Susan Williams of Hot Springs; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters, Barbara Hardage and her husband Carl, and Johnnie Crow, all of Bismarck; and her nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the Beaton United Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Beaton Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or the American Cancer Society, 2222 Cottondale Lane, #310, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.
Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
