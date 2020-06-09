Marie Cash Ballentine, age 68, of Glen Rose passed away Thursday June 4, 2020. She was born December 5, 1951 in Saline County. Marie was a retired nurse at CHI St. Vincent and a member of Fairplay Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Lorene Bryant Cash, son, Richard Allen Crook, her husband, Phillip Gary Crook, sister, Floy Jean Zeno.
Survivors, husband, Ronald Truman Ballentine, son and daughter-in-law, Robert Andrew (LaNell Thornton) Crook, step-son, Ronald Mark (Tasha) Ballentine, step-daughter, Lynn Jackson, sister, Dorothy Morgan, seven grandchildren.
She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends along with her beloved Fairplay Community.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Ashby's.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at Fairplay Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Fairplay Cemetery. Ministers will be Kenneth Mitchell and Mark Thornton.
Pallbearers: Andrew Crook, Austin Crook, Landon Jackson, Robert Ballentine, Doug Milburn, Bo Fite, Justin Morgan.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.