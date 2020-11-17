1/
Marion Yarbero
1949 - 2020
Marion Yarbero, age 71, of Malvern passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born August 30, 1949, in Malvern, daughter of the late Charles Dean Morris and Bonnie Morris Hixon. Marion was a retired teacher from R.L. Petty Center/First Step School, where she taught for 25 years. She enjoyed antique shopping and restoring old furniture and spending time with her great granddaughter, Charlee Rose Higdon. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Yarbero; sister, Sharion Lane; brother, Ricky Morris and grandson, Cody Lynn Warwick.
Survivors, daughter, Tammy Higdon-Thompson (Kyle) of Rockport; sons, Chris Hoskins (Kathleen) of Malvern and Jimmy J. Yarbero (Emily) of Sheridan; grandchildren, Gunnar Dakota Higdon (Kat'lyn) of Benton, Devin Yarbero, Joshua Yarbero, Riley Hoskins and Marlie Hoskins; great grandchildren, Charlee Rose Higdon and Addison Doddridge; sister-in-law and dear friend, Joyce Morris.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 18 at 2:00pm at Rockport Memorial Gardens with Brother Thomas Gifford officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Pallbearers will be Jenna Wright, Madison Morris, Charlie Morris, Aaron Doddridge, Mark McClard and David McClard. Honorary pallbearers will be Buck and Susie Draper, Paula Draper Paul, Joyce Morris, Kyle Thompson, Joe Martin and Joe Wesson.
Due to COVID the family is not accepting visitors at their home.
Please follow COVID guidelines, social distancing and mask required.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
