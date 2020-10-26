Mark K. Sullivan, 64, of Little Rock, Arkansas was born July 4, 1956 and died on October 19, 2020.
Preceding him in death are his mother, Jo Ann Sullivan of Little Rock; his father Robert Sullivan of Donaldson; his brother Mike Sullivan of Hot Springs; his sister Lisa A. Sullivan, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Mark was a lifelong member of Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church. He was also formerly employed as the church sexton and was a Ruling Elder at the church. Mark was a graduate of Little Rock Catholic High, where he was in ROTC. He later joined the US Marines.
Mark is survived by his sister, Paula Driver of Hot Springs. He is also survived by his beloved nephews and nieces, Sean, David, Scott, Whitney, Amber and Jayden and many cousins.
Mark leaves behind many beloved friends that certainly will miss him. Mark so loved his church PHPC, the Reverend Ruskin Falls, church secretary Jane Ann and the rest of his church family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Mark.
Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.ArkansasCremation.com.